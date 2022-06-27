Dallas Wings (9-10, 5-6 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (5-14, 3-6 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings play the Minnesota Lynx. Ogunbowale ranks third in the WNBA scoring 19.5 points per game.

The Lynx have gone 3-6 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota has a 2-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wings are 5-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 35.8% from deep. Isabelle Harrison leads the Wings shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Wings won the last meeting 94-78 on May 22. Marina Mabrey scored 22 points to help lead the Wings to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla McBride averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lynx, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Aerial Powers is shooting 34.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Ogunbowale is averaging 19.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Wings. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lynx: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Wings: 4-6, averaging 82.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

