Las Vegas Aces (22-9, 13-2 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (14-16, 6-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Plum meet when Dallas hosts Las Vegas. Ogunbowale is third in the WNBA averaging 19.6 points per game and Plum is second in the league averaging 20.5 points per game.

The Wings are 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is eighth in the WNBA with 82.0 points and is shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Aces are 13-2 in Western Conference play. Las Vegas is third in the Western Conference scoring 34.7 points per game in the paint led by A'ja Wilson averaging 9.8.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Aces defeated the Wings 92-84 in their last matchup on June 15. Plum led the Aces with 27 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is averaging 19.6 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wings. Allisha Gray is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Plum is averaging 20.5 points and five assists for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 22.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, two steals and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 5-5, averaging 83.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Aces: 7-3, averaging 90.9 points, 36.4 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.