Indiana Fever (5-28, 2-14 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (15-16, 7-9 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Dallas hosts Indiana. Ogunbowale ranks third in the WNBA averaging 19.6 points per game and Mitchell ranks sixth in the league averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Wings have gone 6-9 in home games. Dallas is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 33.4% from deep, led by Isabelle Harrison shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fever have gone 2-14 away from home. Indiana gives up 88.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.2 points per game.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on July 24 the Wings won 96-86 led by 22 points from Ogunbowale, while Mitchell scored 34 points for the Fever.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teaira McCowan is averaging 10 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Wings. Ogunbowale is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Mitchell is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Fever. NaLyssa Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 6-4, averaging 83.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Fever: 0-10, averaging 77.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.0 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Fever: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.