Phoenix Mercury (6-12, 3-8 Western Conference) at Dallas Wings (9-9, 5-5 Western Conference)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arike Ogunbowale and Skylar Diggins-Smith meet when Dallas faces Phoenix. Ogunbowale is third in the WNBA averaging 19.2 points per game and Diggins-Smith is fifth in the league averaging 18.4 points per game.

The Wings are 5-5 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is sixth in the WNBA with 35.4 rebounds led by Kayla Thornton averaging 7.4.

The Mercury are 3-8 in conference play. Phoenix averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Wings won 93-88 in the last matchup on June 18. Ogunbowale led the Wings with 24 points, and Tina Charles led the Mercury with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogunbowale is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wings, while averaging 19.2 points and 3.6 assists. Allisha Gray is averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Dallas.

Diggins-Smith is averaging 18.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mercury. Diana Taurasi is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 4-6, averaging 84.2 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 83.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points.

INJURIES: Wings: None listed.

Mercury: Kia Nurse: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.