THANE, India — Officials say an explosion and fire at an Indian chemical factory has killed nine and injured dozens and toll may rise.
Most Read
-
Charles Barkley says he's enjoying his stay -- and the food -- in 'underrated' Minneapolis
-
As Timberwolves battle for NBA crown, off-court dispute simmers over team's ownership
-
WWII fighter plane flown by WWII ace Richard I. Bong found in New Guinea
-
The ultimate guide to Minnesota's best small-town festivals
-
Minneapolis wonders: Was rideshare deal worth the trouble?