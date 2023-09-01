Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have released the identity of the man who was hit by a dump truck and killed while working in a construction zone in Plymouth this week.

Michael G. Gau, 54, of Belle Plaine, was hit about 5:23 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Rockford Road and Nathan Lane, just west of Hwy. 169. Gau died at the scene.

Gau was struck while working for the Minnesota Department of Transportation rebuilding the Rockford Road bridge over the highway.

"MnDOT is grieving this tragic death and focused on supporting Michael's colleagues and family," the agency said in a statement. "MnDOT immediately notified [Minnesota] OSHA to begin an investigation, and the agency is closely coordinating with the Plymouth Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol."

Gau was a longtime volunteer firefighter who rose to the rank of lieutenant with the Belle Plaine Fire Department.