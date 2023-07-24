Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials have identified a St. Paul man who was shot and killed in the Whittier neighborhood of south Minneapolis.

The victim was 34-year-old Alex Manuel Castro Funes the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said in a Monday news release.

Castro Funes was found unresponsive a little before 5:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Nicollet Avenue and Cecil Newman Lane, along a stretch commonly known as Eat Street. Officers from the Fifth Precinct were responding to reports of a possible overdose when they found him with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Castro Funes was taken to HCMC where he later died.

His death was ruled a homicide. No suspects were arrested as of Monday evening, and police had not provided more information about the shooting circumstances.

The case is still under investigation.