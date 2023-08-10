Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have identified a 34-year-old man who died in the hospital weeks after being shot in Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood.

Dovonta Aarmon Norman of Richfield was the victim in the July 3 shooting that sent him and one other man to the hospital, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Three teenage boys face potential charges on suspicion of the shooting.

Minneapolis police responded about 8 p.m. July 3 to the Metro Transit station in the 1800 block of E. Franklin Avenue. Officers found Norman and another man in his 30s injured outside. Both were taken to HCMC.

The boys, two of them 14 years old and another 17, were arrested the night of the shooting. One of the 14-year-olds was charged with assault, the release says.

Norman died in the hospital three weeks later, and police are seeking to have the charges upgraded. The cause of death was listed as a gunshot wound to the thigh.

Police have not released details regarding what led to the shooting other than that it possibly followed an altercation.