BOISE, Idaho — Officials have released the name of the Idaho man who was killed last weekend after being identified as the suspect in the fatal shooting of a sheriff's deputy, and Boise police officers are asking the public for more information about him.

Dennis Mulqueen, 65, of Boise, died of a gunshot wound early Sunday morning, the Ada County Coroner said. Mulqueen was suspected in the killing of Ada County Sheriff's Deputy Tobin Bolter during a Saturday night traffic stop, according to police.

Bolter, 27, was shot as he approached the driver's window of the stopped vehicle at about 9 p.m. A witness called 911 and performed CPR on Bolter before an ambulance arrived, but he died at a local hospital. He was the first deputy in the county to be killed in the line of duty, Sheriff Matt Clifford said.

Police found the shooting suspect's unoccupied vehicle about 30 minutes later, and then found a man believed to be the suspect outside a home, police Chief Ron Winegar said Sunday. Members of the police tactical unit tried to get him to surrender, but Winegar said the man began shooting shortly after midnight and an officer returned fire, hitting him.

Police performed aid, but Mulqueen was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived at the hospital.

Police said Mulqueen had a misdemeanor warrant out for his arrest, but they do not know what led to the Saturday shooting. Detectives said Tuesday that they are trying to learn more about Mulqueen and asked for anyone who interacted with him in the days before the shooting to call the department.