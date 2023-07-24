Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Monday identified the woman who died after she and a second woman were shot early Sunday in Minneapolis near the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Tonia A. Powell, 30, of Minneapolis, died after emergency responders took her from a home shortly after midnight in the 3100 block of E. 58th Street E., just north of the airport, according to the police records department.

The other wounded woman was last reported to be in critical condition at HCMC. Police have not disclosed her identity but reported that she is 24 years old.

No arrests have been made in the case, nor have police addressed a possible motive for the shootings.