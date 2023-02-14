Officials on Tuesday released the identity of a teenager found dead from a suspected homicide in Scott County, and prosecutors are reviewing the evidence for potential charges.

The body of Jose Manuel Rosales Madrigal, 18, was located by sheriff's deputies on Oct. 7 in the driveway of a New Market Township home in the 11400 block of E. 27th Street, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Madrigal died from "complex homicidal violence," meaning there were multiple acts that combined to kill him, the examiner's office explained. Otherwise, officials have declined to say anything further about the circumstances surrounding the killing. They are also withholding where Madrigal was living at the time of his death.

County Attorney Ron Hocevar said Tuesday that the investigatory file from the Sheriff's Office "has just recently been formally submitted to this office for review of potential charges." He added that no suspects have been arrested in connection with Madrigal's death.

Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement that "nothing in the investigation leads us to believe there is a threat to the public. Our investigators believe this is an isolated incident and not a random act."

The Sheriff's Office said that anyone with information about the case can contact law enforcement at 952-445-1411. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers 1-800-222-TIPS [8477) or at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.