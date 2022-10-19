Officials have identified the security guard who was fatally shot while on duty in an Uptown bar and restaurant this week as a 23-year-old man from St. Paul.

Gabriel V. Mendoza-Cordova was shot about 11:45 p.m. Sunday while providing security at Fire House at S. Fremont and Lagoon avenues in Minneapolis, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office disclosed Tuesday.

He died at the scene from a gunshot to the neck, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

No arrests have been announced, and police have yet to address a possible motive for the killing.

Fire House management released a statement that said Mendoza-Cordova "was more than a security guard at Fire House, he was part of the family. ... To the Mendoza family, there are no words to express the hurt you are going through at this time. We will help in any way we can and stand behind you 100 %."

Fire House has been closed since the shooting to allow staff and Mendoza-Cordova's family time to "grieve and mentally process this situation," the statement continued.

There have been 72 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 84 homicides in the city at this time last year.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a reward should there be an arrest and conviction.