Officials have released the identity of the man who was hit by a car and killed while on an interstate exit ramp in Maple Grove.

Stephen Ernest Bloomdahl, 70, of Seattle, died at the scene of the crash shortly after 5:10 a.m. Thursday on the ramp from westbound Interstate 94 to Weaver Lake Road, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

Bloomdahl was crossing from one side of the ramp to the other when he was struck by the SUV, the patrol said.

The driver, 33-year-old Tony Xiong, of St. Paul, was not hurt, according to the patrol.