Officials have identified a motorist who died four weeks after being injured in a two-car crash in Plymouth.

David W. Snyder, 84, of Crystal, died last Friday at North Memorial Health Hospital from injuries suffered in the collision on Aug. 26 at the intersection of Rockford Road and N. Zachary Lane, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Snyder was heading west on Rockford Road and collided in the intersection with Eric A. Krinsky, 41, of Plymouth as he turned left onto Zachary Lane, police said Thursday. Krinsky suffered injuries.

Police Chief Erik Fadden said he wants to wait for further investigation before saying which driver had the right of way.