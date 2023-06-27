Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials have released the identity of the man who died in a house fire 2 1⁄ 2 weeks ago in south Minneapolis.

Martin J.J. Marinaro, 79, suffered from burns and smoke inhalation inflicted by the blaze on June 9 at his home near Bde Maka Ska in the 3500 block of S. Holmes Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. Marinaro died the next day at HCMC, the examiner's office said.

According to the Fire Department:

Fire crews arrived about 10 p.m. to find the 2 ½-story home in flames. They were preparing to fight the fire from outside because of the size of the blaze when they looked in a rear window and spotted Marinaro.

Firefighters forced their way inside through a back door of the 113-year-old house, got Marinaro out and began resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived and took him to HCMC.

More fire crews and equipment were called to extinguish the house fire, which also damaged nearby homes. A firefighter stepped through a hole burned into the floor and was injured. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

There have been at least 22 fire-related fatalities in Minnesota so far this year, according to the State Fire Marshal's official count.