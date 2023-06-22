Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials on Thursday released the identity of a man who was shot to death this week while in a vehicle in south Minneapolis.

Tabias C.G. Sparkman, 24, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday while in the 3000 block of S. 12th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Sparkman died about 40 minutes later at nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital, the examiner's office said.

Early investigation indicates the gunfire came from outside the vehicle, police said.

Police have announced no arrests, nor have they addressed a possible motive for the killing.