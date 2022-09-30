Officials on Friday identified the 34-year-old man who was shot to death in south Minneapolis earlier in the week.

Omar Rosas Pineda, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times Tuesday in the 4100 block of S. 4th Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Rosas Pineda's body was found by officers about 6 a.m. on the sidewalk, police said.

No arrests have been announced, and police have offered no initial indication of a motive.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org. Information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.

There have been 69 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 80 in the city at this time last year.