Officials have released the identity of the man who was shot to death over the weekend in south Minneapolis.

Lenin A. Chimborazo-Punina, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds at about 2 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of W. 28th Street and S. Blaisdell Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Tuesday.

Chimborazo-Punina was taken by emergency personnel to HCMC and died there less than 30 minutes later, the examiner's office said.

No arrests in connection with the shooting have been announced.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.