Officials on Wednesday released the identity of the man who was shot to death this week while driving on on a north Minneapolis freeway.

Omarai Nasir Engle, 24, of Fridley, was shot Tuesday shortly after midnight on Interstate 94 and died less than an hour later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Officers went to the nearby intersection of Dowling Avenue and N. 6th Street and found Engle in a vehicle that had crashed into a garage, said police spokesman Adam Kennedy.

Police gave medical aid until paramedics arrived and took the man to North Memorial, Kennedy said.

No arrests have been announced.