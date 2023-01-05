Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials have identified the man who was shot to death on New Year's Day at an after-hours party in north Minneapolis.

Deleon D. Davis, 28, of St. Paul, was shot multiple times at about 3:40 a.m. Sunday at the gathering in a warehouse and office complex in the 4400 block of N. Lyndale Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Wednesday night.

Police said a second man also was shot but survived.

No arrests have been announced as of Thursday morning.

Officers responded to several reports of the shooting and found a wounded Davis in a vehicle about two blocks south of the party, police said.

Davis went by ambulance to North Memorial Heath Hospital, where he died about five hours later, the medical examiner's office said.

"Preliminary information indicates that a verbal altercation between individuals who knew each other escalated to gunfire," a police statement read.

Police said they found a large crowd and chaotic scene at the party site, cleared the building and found three guns.

About three hours later, police said, a second man in his 40s went from the party to North Memorial with a noncritical gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.