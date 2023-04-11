Officials have released the identity of the man who was shot to death on Easter morning in north Minneapolis.
Quinntrail Young, 34, of Minneapolis, suffered multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 1800 block of N. Russell Avenue and died at about 5 a.m. Sunday at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.
No arrests have been announced in connection with the death.
Preliminary information suggested that a "verbal altercation" led to the gunfire at a gathering, a police statement read.
There have been 14 homicides in the city so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. There were 21 homicides in Minneapolis at this time last year.