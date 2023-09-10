Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials on Sunday identified the man who was shot and killed last week in the Uptown area of Minneapolis.

Vintrez Lamont Johnson, 21, of Minneapolis, was shot several times shortly before 9 p.m. Friday near the intersection of W. 29th Street and S. Fremont Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Johnson died 30 minutes later at HCMC, the examiner's office added.

No arrests have been announced.

Officers who had responded to reports of gunfire found the mortally wounded Johnson, police said.

Police said the officers located a building and a vehicle near 29th Street and Fremont that had been hit by bullets, supporting the belief that Johnson was shot outdoors.

Anyone with information about the crime can send anonymous tips by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by sending the information online at CrimeStoppersMN.org.