Officials have released the identity of the man who was shot late at night over the weekend in north Minneapolis.

Jeremiah E. Black, 42, was shot multiple times early Saturday in the 3500 block of Girard Avenue N., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Black was taken by emergency medical responders to Robbinsdale's North Memorial Health, where he died about 4:45 that same morning, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

Black was working on a car shortly after 4 a.m., when another vehicle approached, an argument began and gunfire followed, police said. The second vehicle left the scene. Police have announced no arrests in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be sent to CrimeStoppersMN.org.