Officials on Friday identified the man who was fatally shot outside a north Minneapolis bar earlier this week.

Antwan T. Eiland, 29, of Minneapolis, was shot multiple times about 9 p.m. Wednesday outside the 4th Street Saloon in the 300 block of West Broadway Ave., the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Officers learned that another man showed up at the downtown hospital HCMC with what is being described as a noncritical wound, police said. His identity remains withheld by police.

No arrests have been announced as of midday Friday.

The shooting "involved an apparent, interrupted armed robbery," police said in a statement late Thursday afternoon. No other details were have been released.

There have been 45 homicides in Minneapolis so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database. That compares with 67 in the city at this time in 2022.

Anyone with information about Wednesday's shooting is encouraged by police to call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a reward.