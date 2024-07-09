Officials on Tuesday identified a man who was fatally struck in the head in early May in downtown Minneapolis and died 10 days later.

James Patrick Quigley, 53, of Spring Park, suffered one or more blows to the head that inflicted brain injuries on May 4 in the 900 block of Nicollet Avenue that proved fatal on May 14 while he was at HCMC, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have not released any information about the homicide, and no arrests have been announced. Also, officials have not explained why the release of his identity came nearly two months after he died.

Quigley's online obituary said he served in the Navy and was buried June 27 at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.



