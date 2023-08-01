Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials on Tuesday released the identity of the driver who was hit from behind in a chain-reaction wreck in Plymouth over the weekend.

Cristina Maria Restrepo, 40, of Plymouth, suffered multiple injuries in the crash shortly before 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Hwy. 169 just north of Hwy. 55, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said. Restrepo died about two hours later at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

According to the patrol:

Traffic was slowing on southbound Hwy. 169 because of an earlier crash ahead when a Ford utility vehicle struck Restrepo's car from behind. The car then was pushed into the back of an SUV.

Suffering minor injuries were: Utility vehicle driver Pheng Yang, 40, of Brooklyn Park; SUV driver Robert L. Maul, 41, of Minneapolis; and SUV passenger Landon J. Maul, 13, of Minneapolis.