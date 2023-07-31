Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Monday released the identity of the 73-year-old man who was stabbed to death over the weekend in St. Paul.

Robin S. Lambert, 73, of Bloomington was attacked Saturday in the 1100 block of S. Bowdoin Street, police said.

Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said officers were called to a home shortly after 9:30 a.m. and located two men suffering from stab wounds.

According to a preliminary investigation, the 73-year-old man knocked on the door and an altercation ensued. A 59-year-old resident was stabbed in the torso, and the 73-year-old was stabbed in the leg and detained when officers arrived.

Emergency responders took both men to Regions Hospital, where Lambert was declared dead. The other man survived. No arrests have been announced.

Ernster did not say whether the two men knew each other, and he declined to say how many weapons were involved.

"We do want people to call our investigators and let them know if they witnessed this 73-year-old white male approaching homes or interacting with people within the neighborhood," Ernster said. "If you had an experience with this male or witnessed him, they would like to hear from you."

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 651-266-5650. Police will canvass the area for any video evidence, Ernster added.

The death is St. Paul's 20th homicide this year.