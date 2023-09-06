Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Wednesday released the identity of the girl was hit by an SUV driver and killed while riding her bike in front of her family's south Minneapolis home.

Seven-year-old Penelope Wender Thompson suffered multiple injuries about 8:30 a.m. Monday when she was struck by the vehicle in the 5600 block of S. 2nd Avenue, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Penelope was taken by emergency responders to HCMC, where she was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, according to the examiner's office.

Police said the girl was riding from her driveway into the street when she was struck by the SUV. The driver immediately pulled over and began to render aid to the girl, police said.

Investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene and "no criminality is suspected," a police statement read.