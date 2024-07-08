Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials identified two teenagers who were killed and a third who was critically injured in a high-speed rollover crash west of the Twin Cities over the weekend.

The wreck involving three 17-year-olds from Elk River occurred about 2:45 a.m. Saturday in Big Lake on Hwy. 25 near Pleasant Avenue, the State Patrol said.

Dead at the scene were the driver Donovan Paul Gobel and passenger Anthony Scott Krider; a second passenger, Charles Walter Gabrelcik, was hospitalized at HCMC, the patrol said. Gabrelcik remained in critical condition as of late Monday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

According to the patrol:

A Big Lake police officer was heading south on Hwy. 25 and spotted a BMW sedan speeding in the other direction.

The officer turned around in pursuit of the driver before arriving at the crash scene, where the car left the road to the right and rolled.



