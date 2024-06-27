Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials on Thursday identified the couple on a motorcycle who were killed in a collision with a car this week in Blaine.

Jeffrey Thomas Loehr, 52, and Tanya Renee Loehr, both of Blaine, suffered fatal injuries in the crash that occurred about 8:55 p.m. Tuesday at NE. 125th Avenue and NE. Oak Park Boulevard, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

The car's driver was identified as Ruth Ann Mund, 76, also of Blaine.

Emergency responders declared Jeffrey Loehr, the operator of the motorcycle, dead at the scene, while Tanya Loehr was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the Sheriff's Office said.

Mund was turning from eastbound 125th onto Oak Park Boulevard and was struck by the motorcycle, according to the Sheriff's Office. Mund was hospitalized in stable condition.

Officials have yet to say which vehicle had the right of way at the intersection.



