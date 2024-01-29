Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Officials on Monday identified the two people who were killed in a highway crash over the weekend southeast of Moorhead, Minn.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 5:30 a.m. Sunday on Hwy. 9 near Barnesville, the State Patrol said.

The car was heading south on the highway, left the road and crashed, the patrol said.

Killed were the driver, 28-year-old Isaac A. Schultz, of nearby Fergus Falls, and passenger 28-year-old James R. Mork, of Barnesville, according to the patrol.

The patrol pointed out that Schultz did not have on his seat belt at the time of the crash, while Mork did.