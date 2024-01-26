Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Officials said Friday that the fatal shooting of a man earlier this week in north Minneapolis occurred at a bar.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified Carnell D. Russell, 47, of Robbinsdale, as the man who was shot in the chest about 11:50 p.m. Wednesday and died about 1:20 a.m. Thursday at North Memorial Health Hospital.

Police Sgt. Garrett Parten said no arrests have been made as of late Friday afternoon in what was the city's third homicide of the year.

"An altercation escalated to gunfire,", a police statement read.

Officials have yet to address a possible motive for the killing. The bar, Cliff N Norm's, is in the 2000 block of N. Washington Avenue.