A body was found in a camper trailer southeast of Bemidji that was set ablaze by a woman who fled to the Twin Cities and arrested in Brooklyn Center, officials said.

Numerous calls to 911 about 7 p.m. Tuesday sent law enforcement and other emergency responders to the 4700 block of NE. Allens Bay Drive, north of Cass Lake, where the camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and found the body inside, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies "learned that a female had ignited the fire and fled the scene," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "The death is considered suspicious."

The woman, 34 years old and from Bena, Minn., was located Wednesday and arrested in Brooklyn Center, then booked into the Beltrami County jail. Charges are pending. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death and the person's identity have yet to be released.

Also, the Sheriff's Office also has yet to address a motive for the incident.