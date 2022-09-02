WEED, Calif. — Official in Weed, California, says multiple homes have been destroyed in fire that started at lumber mill Friday afternoon (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the official was the mayor).
Most Read
-
Four runners to hospital, 11 others treated after prep cross country race
-
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
-
Lakeville schools sued again over Black Lives Matter posters
-
Did a TV debate decide one of Minnesota's most scandalous elections?
-
Nicollet Mall, once an urban oasis, is now flowerless