Three law enforcement officers who shot a reportedly suicidal man last week have been identified by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

North Branch police and Chisago County Sheriff's Office personnel responded to the 6600 block of Oak Ridge Court and found the man with a sword about 10 p.m. Friday in the driveway of a home, according to a BCA news release.

Officers stayed in the road and ordered the man to drop the sword several times, the BCA said. The man refused and started walking toward the officers with the sword in his hand.

The officers fired bullets and less-lethal rounds, striking the 31-year-old man, the BCA statement said.

Officers performed life-saving measures before emergency workers took the man to a hospital. He's expected to survive his injuries, according to the news release.

The officers who fired their weapons are on administrative leave. They are North Branch police officers Tyler Lawson, who has more than four years of law enforcement experience, and Kyle Lund, who has more than three years of experience in the field.

Chisago County Sgt. James Mott fired less-lethal rounds and has 15 years of law enforcement experience, according to the release.

A sword was recovered from the scene and body cameras captured the shooting, which is still under investigation.

The Chisago County Attorney's Office referred the case to the Isanti County Attorney's Office. The BCA is investigating and once complete, findings will be sent to the Isanti County Attorney's Office for review.