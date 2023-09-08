Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Ore. — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man described as "agitated" in the small coastal city of Rockaway Beach, authorities said Friday.

An Oregon State Police trooper responded to a residence Thursday evening to help a Tillamook County deputy with an agitated suspect, police said in a statement.

During the course of the incident, law enforcement officers fired their guns, and the person died at the scene, police said. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office said the person an adult male.

Authorities didn't say what the man was suspected of doing or what happened immediately before officers fired, but Sheriff Joshua Brown said there was no further danger to the public.

No further details were released.

State police requested that the Clatsop County major crimes team investigate.