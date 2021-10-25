An off-road vehicle driver died over the weekend in a crash in southern Minnesota that left his wife injured, authorities said Sunday.

The wreck involving a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in southeast of Albert Lea, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said.

Steven A. Reese, 65, lost control of the UTV just south of Albert Lea Lake and rolled into a ditch, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency medical responders took Reese and 70-year-old Elgene H. Van Dyk, both of the Austin, Minn., area, to an Albert Lea hospital, where Reese died. Authorities have yet to disclose the seriousness of Van Dyk's injuries.

