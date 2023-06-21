A man who threatened a family member with a gun inside a Minneapolis home was arrested without harming any of the people in the residence, including an off-duty police officer who fired at least one shot during the incident, officials said.

The conflict brought police to the home shortly after noon Tuesday in the 3700 block of S. 27th Avenue concerning "a person in crisis" and shots having been fired, a police statement read.

According to police:

Officers sealed off the area, and police negotiators and additional officers were dispatched.

The off-duty officer fled out a second-story window and onto the roof, where he stayed until responding officers rescued him using a ladder. Also escaping unharmed were a man and a woman, leaving the armed man alone inside.

The suspect was seen by officers exiting and reentering the home multiple times while "armed with at least one weapon," the police statement read. Callers to 911 reported shots being fired outside the house.

The negotiators soon persuaded the man to leave the home unarmed. He was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. and jailed on suspicion of assault. He has yet to be charged. Police have not released his identity.

The off-duty officer was placed on administrative leave for having fired a shot. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) also was at the scene. The BCA is heading an investigation into the incident and will release the off-duty officer's name at a later date.