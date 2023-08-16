Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

FONTANA, Calif. — An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot in an encounter with police officers at a Southern California golf course, authorities said.

The shooting of Alejandro Diaz, 45, by local officers occurred Tuesday at the Sierra Lakes Golf Club in the city of Fontana, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department is heading the investigation under a standing agreement with the Fontana Police Department.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was in contact with the Fontana and San Bernardino County departments.

''The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic shooting incident involving our off-duty deputy who passed away,'' the department said in a statement. ''This incident is extremely difficult for the family, our personnel, and the officers involved.''

Fontana police reportedly went to the golf course on a call of shots fired.

Fontana police did not immediately respond to requests from The Associated Press for further information, but NBC4 reported that a department spokesperson, Officer Daniel Romero, said that Diaz raised a gun toward officers and they fired.

''The suspect was hit. He went down, he was treated by (paramedics) at the scene and transported to a local hospital in an unknown condition,'' Romero said.

NBC4 reported that a resident, Myesha Dowe, said the deputy lived in one of the homes surrounding the golf course and was a good neighbor.

Dowe told the station she thought she heard fireworks but then started receiving messages from friends saying they heard shots and saw their neighbor armed and visibly distressed.