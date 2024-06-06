Every obituary, of course, needs the basics: age, date of birth and death, city of residence, name of spouse or partner, information about the funeral, visitation, burial.
In an ideal world, the process of planning a funeral begins long before death. It's helpful to know about the deceased person's favorite poem, or perhaps some music representing his or her life — but for most families, these conversations are too painful to have in advance.
When his father, Steve, died of a sudden heart attack in 2010 at age 52, it was the worst day of Adam Goethke's life. But the day he spoke at his father's funeral turned out to be one of the best.
The cakes and casseroles, the kind words, the hugs from friends and family — sometimes these warm gestures, comforting as they may be, aren't enough to get someone through a period of grief. Even the passing of time may not bring healing as soon as we expect.
Bereavement and financial transition — each is an emotionally charged issue on its own. When the two come together, the emotional impact multiplies.