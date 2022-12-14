Tap the bookmark to save this article.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Kevin Obanor scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, De'Vion Harmon had 19 points and six steals and Texas Tech held off Eastern Washington 77-70 on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech (7-2) extended its home winning streak to 27 games — with its last loss coming on Feb. 9, 2021.

Steele Venters banked in a 3-pointer to pull EWU within 61-59 left but Texas Tech freshman Pop Isaacs answered with a 3-pointer and Harmon dunked it to rebuild a seven-point lead.

Harmon made a layup while being fouled and missed the free throw with two minutes left, but Texas Tech secured the rebound and Obanor made two free throws for a 72-65 lead.

Isaacs finished with 15 points for Texas Tech. Nicholls and Obanor led the way for the Red Raiders again, after combining for 44 points in a 78-71 win over Nicholls last Wednesday.

The game was tied at 29-all at halftime. Eastern Washington made six of its first 13 3-pointers but ended the half with 11 turnovers to keep Texas Tech in it despite shooting just 32%.

Venters, the Big Sky player of the week, scored 26 points with five 3-pointers for EWU (4-7). The Eagles finished 11 of 28 from 3-point range, but turned it over 20 times.

Last season the Eagles scored just 46 points in an 32-point loss to Texas Tech.

