ROCHESTER, Mich. — Trey Townsend scored 28 points as Oakland beat Milwaukee 100-95 on Thursday night.

Townsend also added eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (8-8, 3-2 Horizon League). Blake Lampman scored 19 points, shooting 5 for 15 (5 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Rocket Watts was 4 of 7 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers (7-8, 2-2) were led by Kentrell Pullian, who posted 21 points and two steals. Milwaukee also got 17 points and 12 rebounds from Faizon Fields. In addition, BJ Freeman finished with 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.