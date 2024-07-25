Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

NEW YORK — A New York City bus driver apparently suffered a medical episode early Thursday and crashed his bus into a closed Burger King restaurant, police said.

The driver crashed the Metropolitan Transportation Authority bus into the fast food restaurant in Brooklyn just after midnight, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Neither of the two passengers on the bus was injured.

One of the passengers, Valorie Turner, 60, was a medical worker who rushed to help the driver, she told TV station Fox 5.

''He was moaning; he was saying whatever,'' Turner said. ''I started CPR.''

Photos show debris and broken glass littering the pavement.

Turner said the bus started speeding up before it crashed, ''and before I knew it we was in Burger King.''