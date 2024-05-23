Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Nvidia Corp., up $101.13 to $1,050.63.

The company's revenue more than tripled in the latest quarter as demand for its chips, which power AI applications, surged again.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $6.70 to $94.71.

The Justice Department sued the parent company of Ticketmaster, saying it runs an illegal monopoly over live events.

VF Corp., down 43 cents to $11.91.

The parent company of The North Face, Vans, and Timberland reported a loss and weaker revenue than analysts expected.

News Corp., up 22 cents to $26.17.

The owner of The Wall Street Journal, New York Post and other media announced a licensing deal with OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT.

Prologis Inc., down $2.04 to $107.18.

Real estate companies fell broadly as rising Treasury yields made high-yielding stocks less attractive to investors seeking income.

Synopsis Inc., up $28.69 to $601.82.

The maker of electronic design software's earnings beat analysts' estimates and it issued a stronger-than-expected forecast.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc., up $2.90 to $35.24.

The data collaboration company's results were far ahead of estimates and it issued a stronger-than-expected forecast.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., up $32.73 to $188.36.

The cosmetics brand reported results that easily surpassed analysts' estimates.