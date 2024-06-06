nVent Electric announced a $695 million acquisition Thursday that will add to its growing business protecting critical electrical equipment and connections, at a time when the company is prioritizing sustainability.

The company, headquartered in London with offices in St. Louis Park, said it plans to acquire Trachte LLC, a Madison, Wis.-based manufacturer of prefabricated steel control buildings that protect electrical equipment and connections associated with utility, renewable energy, data centers and industrial sites.

"Trachte will expand our enclosures portfolio in new applications and enhance our system protection capability. It further strengthens our solutions in high-growth verticals, including power utilities, data centers and renewables," said Beth Wozniak, nVent's chairwoman and chief executive.

Trachte has 500 employees and is expected to add about $250 million of revenue to nVent this year. nVent expects to close the deal in the third quarter, and for the acquisition to make a positive impact on its adjusted earnings per share within one year.

nVent plans to utilize available cash and new debt to pay for the transaction.

nVent operates in three business segments: enclosures, thermal management and electrical and fastening solutions. The company's enclosures segment is the largest, producing nearly half of its $3.3 billion in annual revenue in 2023. nVent was ranked #22 by revenue on the Star Tribune's most recent list of public companies in Minnesota.

The addition of Trachte will play well with nVent's mission of building a more sustainable and electrified world. "With the macro trends of modernizing and upgrading electrical infrastructure as well as the expansion of data centers, Trachte provides us with a platform to accelerate our growth and provide broader solutions for customers," Wozniak said.

Protecting electrical connections and equipment with effective enclosures is a sustainable solution in itself, acting as a shield against the elements and avoiding the need for expensive repair or replacement.

The addition of Trachte is nVent's second acquisition of a Wisconsin-based company in the last 18 months. In May of last year, nVent closed on a $1.1 billion acquisition of ECM Industries, a manufacturer of high-value electrical connectors, tools and test instruments and cable management based in New Berlin, Wis.

ECM Industries and its 1,400 employees became part of nVent's electrical and fastening solutions segment and helped that segment grow annual revenue in 2023 by 34% to $1.1 billion.

