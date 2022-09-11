As many as 15,000 nurses from hospitals in the Twin Cities and Duluth area are expected to go on strike at 7 a.m. Monday, after weeks of failed negotiations on an overdue three-year contract.

The time-limited protest is scheduled to last until 7 a.m. Thursday and involves nurses from Allina, Children's and Fairview hospitals in the Twin Cities along with HealthPartners' Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park and North Memorial. Nurses also would be striking at St. Luke's Hospital in Duluth and Essentia Health hospitals in Duluth, Moose Lake and Superior, Wis.

Hospital administrators said last week that they were planning to hire enough temporary nurses to maintain their usual operations but will scale back as needed.

When the Minnesota Nurses Association gave notice of the strike earlier this month, union president Mary Turner said hospitals are facing a "crisis of retention" that will leave them understaffed unless pay and benefits are substantially improved.

"They need to see it as the crisis that it is," Turner said. "We've said over and over that this isn't something we do lightly, but we're not going to just sit back and do nothing. We can't."

Safety and nurse staffing levels have been key issues, but the breakdown is largely over compensation and retention bonuses to keep nurses on the job amid a stressful pandemic.

The nurses are seeking more than 30% increases in compensation by the end of the three-year contract while the hospitals have offered 10% to 12%.

"It just isn't a realistic number," said Paul Omodt, a spokesperson for several of the negotiating Twin Cities hospitals said earlier this month. Allina and Fairview hospitals are posting operating losses so far this year.

Nurses argued that hospital staffing levels this weekend were proof of the reasons for their contract demands for more pay and increased staffing. A page Saturday morning alerted emergency department nurses at North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale that the ER needed seven more nurses to meet staffing needs that afternoon.

"DESPERATE PAGE!!! … PLEASE HELP IF YOU CAN!! CAP CAP CAP!!" the message read, with the final words being code for double pay for any nurses who stepped up.

The Minnesota Nurses Association hopes the collective leverage of so many nurses striking at once will motivate change. Leaving fewer nurses to treat more patients, often with more complex problems, "puts us terribly at risk and puts our patients at risk," said Turner, the MNA president and an intensive care nurse at North. "Our profession is in crisis."

Nurses have asked for pay increases around 30% over three years to provide incentives to stay in the high-stress profession rather than quitting and leaving hospitals short-staffed. Hospitals have countered with increases above 10%, arguing that at a time of multimillion dollar losses for health systems that they can't afford bigger raises that ultimately get passed along to patients through their insurance.

First-year nurses with baccalaureate degrees are making about $36 per hour right now at Twin Cities hospitals while those with 10 years of experience are making around $51, according to hospital contract data.

Nurses at North and other hospitals also have sought protection in their contracts from discipline if they refuse shifts that they believe are unsafe because of the excessive number and severity of patients in their care. Hospitals have been reluctant to make contractual changes that reduce their authority to set staffing levels in response to daily patient demands.

Negotiations took place Saturday even as hospitals started the training and orientation of thousands of temporary nurses who traveled from across the country to take over inpatient care this week.

Hospitals reported strong response to their calls via staffing agencies for temporary nurses, who will be making double what many staff nurses make. Most activities will go on as planned this week, hospital leaders said, but patients will be contacted directly if there is any change in their scheduled care or procedures.

The strain of the COVID-19 pandemic has taught hospitals how to maintain patient care amid changing staffing levels, said a statement from chief nursing officers with the Children's and Fairview systems along with North Memorial and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. "Our hospitals learned how to effectively train new nursing staff to ensure we remain focused on care."

