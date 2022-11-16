Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge's 23 points helped Xavier defeat Fairfield 78-65 on Tuesday night.

Nunge added seven rebounds and three blocks for the Musketeers (3-0). Adam Kunkel scored 21 points while shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Zach Freemantle was 6 of 13 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Supreme Cook finished with 19 points for the Stags (0-3). Caleb Fields added 14 points, four assists and two steals for Fairfield. In addition, TJ Long finished with eight points and two steals.

Kunkel scored 13 points in the first half and Xavier went into halftime trailing 37-35. Nunge scored 18 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Xavier to a 13-point victory.

Both teams next play Friday. Xavier hosts Indiana and Fairfield visits Wagner.

