CHICAGO — Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was ejected in the second quarter of Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Bulls.

It was unclear what exactly Jokic did to warrant the ejection. It looked as if the two-time NBA MVP felt he was fouled when he missed a reverse layup with 1:12 left, and he said something in the direction of a referee as he made his way back down the court.

Jokic was promptly whistled for a technical and thrown out by official Mousa Dagher. The 7-foot center seemed confused by the sequence before making his way off the court.

Jokic finished with four points, nine rebounds and six assists. Tuesday night's game is Denver's only scheduled visit to the United Center this season, and the crowd seemed to register its displeasure with the decision to throw Jokic out.

It was a tough blow for a short-handed Denver team that was coming off a 129-122 victory at Atlanta on Monday night. Jamal Murray, who had 29 points and nine rebounds in that victory, was held out because of issues with his ankles.

