A preliminary report released this week from the National Transportation Safety Board reveals the 32-year-old pilot who crashed into a Hermantown home on Oct. 1 climbed to about 2,800 feet before descending and losing contact with the control tower.

The report offers insight into the flight and aftermath but no theories as to why the single-engine Cessna crashed, killing pilot Tyler Fretland, of Burnsville, and siblings Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville.

According to the report, the plane departed from South St. Paul Municipal Airport at about 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Fretland and the Schmidts went to Duluth for a wedding and reception and returned to the airport about 12 hours later.

Fretland requested clearance from the air traffic controller and was cleared with a climb to 6,000 feet. The report states he was issued a departure frequency and beacon code and read it back incorrectly but was not corrected by the air traffic controller.

Preliminary data shows the plane departed the Duluth runway at 11:12 p.m., turned south and entered a "tight teardrop" to the left as it climbed to about 2,800 feet before beginning a descent.

The controller attempted to contact the pilot on the departure frequency with no response, so he transmitted on the tower frequency. The pilot responded, "Contacting departure two tango alpha," but continued to descend in a left turn with increasing speed, the report states. The controller asked the pilot to confirm he was climbing but got no response.

The airplane hit the front of the two-story house on Arrowhead Road at about 11:17 p.m. It passed through two upstairs bedrooms and struck terrain before coming to rest inverted between a vehicle and detached garage.

Homeowners Jason and Crystal Hoffman escaped with only minor scrapes. There was no post-crash fire, the report states.

All major components of the aircraft were found in the area and retained for further examination. The report states the engine's spark plugs and other components were examined and showed no apparent abnormalities.

The report states it may contain errors and that information could change before the final report is released, likely in a year.

Fretland held a commercial pilot's license that was issued in July 2021, and he was certified in 2022 as a single-engine flight instructor, according to the FAA. He worked in the aviation industry since 2013, most recently as an airline support mechanic for Delta Air Lines, according to his LinkedIn profile.