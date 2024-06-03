PARIS — Novak Djokovic comes back to beat Francisco Cerundolo at the French Open for his record 370th Grand Slam match win.
Most Read
-
Juror in Feeding Our Future trial dismissed after woman offers bag of $120,000 in cash to acquit defendants
-
Gov. Walz said he planned to remove Moriarty from state trooper murder prosecution
-
Lengthy criminal past of man accused of killing Jamal Mitchell includes burglary, weapon convictions
-
SUV driver inexplicably stops on I-694, is hit from behind and killed
-
Souhan: Why Jefferson's record-setting deal with the Vikings makes sense for all